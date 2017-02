KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville family is staying with friends and relatives after they told fire crews a spark from an electrical outlet caught curtains on fire then quickly spread to the rest of the home.

When Knoxville Fire Department arrived at the Kenyon Street residence in North Knoxville early Sunday morning they found the family of five safely outside while flames shot from the front of their home.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the home is being considered a loss.