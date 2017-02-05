Good Samaritans save family in Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- A house fire in Knox County could have ended in disaster Sunday afternoon, if not for a group of good Samaritans.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire near Jones Avenue and Washington Pike.

“As we drove by, I jumped out of the car and do what anybody would do to help.” said Brad Hensley, one of the bystanders who saw the fire and came to help.

When he arrived, others were already at the house attempting to help the three people inside the burning home get out safely.

Inside, one woman had an oxygen tank. To get her out, Brent Short and others broke down the back door to the home. It was not on fire yet.

“We got her under the arms and basically drug her.. her feet were actually on the ground, we drug her to the backyard. We began to talk to them and ask what was in the house. We knew she was on oxygen.” said Brent Short, one of the bystanders who helped.

The oxygen tanks were located throughout the house, worried about them catching fire, first responders told the volunteers to move further away from the house to stay safe.

“We carried her back another 40 or 50 feet, actually set her in a chair and carried her on the other side of the railroad tracks a safe distance away from the house.” said Short.

Short says he and those that helped the family evacuate, don’t see themselves as heroes. They were placed there by something greater.

“I don’t consider myself a hero–the other’s don’t consider themselves heroes. We just feel like that we were God’s instruments at that time.” said Short.

The woman on oxygen was transported to the hospital and treated for minor smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.