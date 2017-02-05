Fans start entering NRG Stadium

Associated Press Published: Updated:
This Jan. 14, 2017 photo shows a countdown sign leading up to Super Bowl LI in Discovery Green park in downtown Houston. Super Bowl LI will be played Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
This Jan. 14, 2017 photo shows a countdown sign leading up to Super Bowl LI in Discovery Green park in downtown Houston. Super Bowl LI will be played Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Super Bowl 51 (all times local):

___

2 p.m.

Fans started entering NRG Stadium four hours before the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots are going for their fifth Super Bowl in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. A win would give Brady the most Super Bowls in league history, breaking a tie with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

The Patriots have overcome Brady’s four-game “Deflategate” suspension, star tight end Rob Gronkowski’s season-ending back surgery and the loss of two defensive stalwarts, Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins.

The Falcons, making their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, are going for their first title led by league MVP Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.

Country star Luke Bryan will do the national anthem and Lady Gaga will perform the halftime show.

New England will enter the game as a 3-point favorite.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

