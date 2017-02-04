Vols blow 19 point lead, lose to Mississippi State 64-59

Knoxville (WATE) – It all felt about as good as it gets for Tennessee in their first half Saturday against Mississippi State. On the road looking to extend their season best win streak to five games, Tennessee jumped out to a 12-0 lead, led by as many as 19 in the first half, and went into the locker room still up by a dozen.

A Grant Williams 3-pointer with 17:51 to go in the game put Tennessee back up 41-23. And then it all went wrong.

Mississippi State closed the game on a 41-18 run as Tennessee’s offense stalled and the Bulldogs got cooking.

The Magnolia State collapse was the second such affair for Tennessee (13-10, 5-5 SEC) in the last month. The Vols led by 13 on January 18th at Ole Miss, before an ice-cold finish helped the Rebels rally back for an 80-69 win.

Tennessee dealt with some questionable calls, including a goal tend on Williams with 3:05 to go that put Mississippi State (14-8, 5-5 SEC) up 59-55. Williams appeared to block the ball before it hit the backboard.

Williams finished with 11 points and 5 rebounds. Jordan Bone led the Vols with 13 points and 8 rebounds. No other player reached double figures.

Freshman Mario Kegler and Schnider Herard finished with 17 and 12 points respectively, while Xavian Stapleton added 14.

A team with a burgeoning NCAA Tournament resume took a big step back on Saturday, slimming their margin of error over the final month of the regular season. Tennessee has eight games left, before the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament from March 8th through the 12th. The Vols need a strong finish if they’d like any chance at competing in the Big Dance.