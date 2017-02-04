UT hosts 12th annual Black Issues Conference

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
black-conference

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee hosted the 12th annual Black Issues Conference Saturday.

The conference serves as an open discussion about issues affecting the African American community. Rapper and social activist, David Banner, served as the event’s keynote speaker.

The event also featured workshops for college students that focused on using media for the advancement of their careers.

“This is another great way for us to have dialogue and conversations on our campus community about the great things happening in the African American community,” said Tanisha Jenkins of the Multicultural Office of Student Life.

Representatives say nearly 500 people attended the event.

The Black Issues Conference was put on by the office of Multicultural Student Life and the UT chapter of the NAACP.

