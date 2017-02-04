Social media reacts to Trump statement for White House staffers to “dress like women”

WASHINGTON, D.C (WATE) – Social media is reacting with #DressLikeAWoman after Axios reported that Donald Trump made statements criticizing the wardrobe of White House staffers.

According to an anonymous source, Trump said he likes the women who work for him to “dress like women.”

Several female members of the Trump campaign expressed feeling pressure to wear dresses.

He also made comments about the width of men’s ties, and says men should wear only solid colors.

Now women are taking to Twitter to discuss what they feel it means to dress like a woman.

This is how I dressed like a woman.. thanks mom! #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/HAPasMUVDt — SherriThornhill (@SherriThornhill) February 4, 2017

Donald Trump once said that “putting a wife to work is a very dangerous thing” in a recently resurfaced interview with ABC News from 1994.