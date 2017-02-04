RAM clinic helps hundreds in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For those in need of healthcare a simple trip to see a doctor can be life saving.

“I talked a friend into coming here and she wanted to get dentures and they discovered she had blood clots in her leg and it saved her life and she is now in the hospital,” said Marlo Schrock.

Remote area medical center, known as RAM, provides free healthcare to those who need it most.

“I know a lot of people I have spoken with today have either never been to a doctor in their life or they have not been in any time that they can recall,” said volunteer and paramedic Kim Kanupp.

Many people waited hours to get in.

As of lunchtime Saturday, RAM had seen 950 patients, meaning they will well surpass their goal of 1000. For the volunteers at RAM, the high number shows just how desperate people are for healthcare.

“I think this is a very good part of fixing the health care system,” said volunteer and paramedic Emily Wilkins. “You’re helping others, you’re helping your fellow community people, just American’s in general. I think that’s a good way to do something instead of just talking about how we need to fix health care. This is a way you can apply yourself and help the health care system.

The volunteers say providing healthcare for people is crucial.

“I definitely am of the opinion that healthcare is a right, not a privilege and we’re giving this right back to these people today and that’s an incredible blessing for me.”