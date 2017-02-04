NFL player among men drugged, robbed in Florida, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Orange County authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two women they say are drugging men they pick up and stealing money and jewelry from them.

Deputies said that in the past week three men, including an NFL player, have been robbed by two women.

One man told deputies he met a blonde woman last Friday in the bar of an International Drive hotel. The man invited the woman up to his room, she gave him a drink of liquor and he told deputies he woke blacked out.

The man said that when he woke up several watches, his computer, his cash and credit cards were all missing.

The same woman is suspected of stealing a $12,000 Rolex from a man she met in downtown Orlando three days later.

The woman is described as blonde, around 5 feet 4 inches tall, and between 25-30. has a teddy bear tattoo on her chest, tattoo on her stomach that say ‘Greens for money, gold for ___”, scorpion tattoo on her leg, and a tattoo/birth mark behind her right ear.

Both victims said the woman had a southern accent and said she was from Texas.

A second woman is sought in a similar case. Deputies said the woman sought met NFL player Quinton Spain, an offensive lineman for the Tennesse Titans at Playhaus Club.

Spain told the woman he was in town to watch some of his teammates play in the Pro Bowl.

Spain told deputies he does not remember what happened after he drank from a cup the woman gave him.

When Spain woke up at the Marriot Village on Vineland Avenue, he said his $40,000 Rolex, a 40 carat Cuban chain valued at $60,000 and a $13,000 gold chain were all missing.

She is accused of drugging and robbing a man she met at an Orlando nightclub.

The woman is described as light skinned and has a Caribbean accent. She’s between 28 and 35 and was wearing black and gray camo leggings, a black shirt, and a black and red Miami Heat logo cap.