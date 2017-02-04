Morristown police looking for robbery suspects

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Morristown Police Department investigators are seeking information about the suspects in an aggravated robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon in north Morristown.

Investigators say two men entered the El Manantial at 522 North Cumberland Street just before 5:30 pm and assaulted and bound the store’s owner.

The two men then proceeded to rob the store. The owner’s son was present in the store and was also restrained.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males; one just under 5’ tall weighing 130-140 pounds and the other approximately 6’ tall weighing about 200 pounds.

The two men fled the scene in a newer model white minivan travelling south.

It is believed that the suspects may have been in the area for the past few days.

Anyone who may have seen them during this time or has information about the crime are urged to call Det. Sgt. Gary Bean at 423-585-4638 or leave an anonymous tip at 423-585-1833.