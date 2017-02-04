Knoxville Ice Bears hold Star Wars night

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A number of Star Wars fans showed up to support the Knoxville Ice Bears as they faced off against the Columbus Cottonmouths Saturday night.
The “Star Wars Night” event allowed guests to dress up as their favorite star wars characters from stormtroopers and jedis to Chewbacca.
Ice Bears Star Wars Night
Ice Bears Star Wars Night x
Fans could also take pictures with stormtroopers from the 501st legion.
The Ice Bears are currently in fifth place in the Southern Professional Hockey League and are nine points behind the Huntsville Havoc who are in first place .