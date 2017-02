KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire crews responded to a East Knoxville fire at Mitchell St. and Ninth Ave. early Saturday morning.

The blaze started in a stock yard near a warehouse just after 4 a.m.

No one was hurt, and no information is available about how much damage was caused.

