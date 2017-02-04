Bell County fire destroys child development center

CLEAR CREEK, KY. (WATE) – The Clear Creek Baptist College Child Development Center was destroyed Saturday morning after a fire broke out according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department says they saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.

No children or teachers were in the building at the time of the fire.

Assistance was required from the Pineville and Middlesboro fire departments.

Bell County Sheriff Mitch Williams said the development center played a major role in the community.

“They are a huge asset, they have always reached out to the community, they help families, and the daycare center was a big help to the college itself,” said Williams.

Sheriff Williams also said he has received several calls from the alumni of the college wanting to assist in raising funds for rebuilding efforts.

Parents have been notified that all activity regarding the center has been suspended.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

