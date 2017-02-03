Young-Williams to offer spay surgery discounts for cats in February

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Young-Williams Animal Center is helping pet owners prepare for warmer temperatures.

The center’s “Beat the Heat” campaign encourages owners to spay cats in advance of their heat cycles and to prevent unwanted litters.

According to Young-Williams, Spring is known as “kitten season” due to the increase of litters in shelters. One kitten that currently needs a home is 2-month-old Felix.

Spaying can help prevent health issues including reproductive cancers and infections.

Female cats can be spayed in February for $20. Owners must say “Beat the Heat” at the time of scheduling an appointment to receive the discount. To schedule an appointment, call 865-215-6677.