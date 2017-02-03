Vigil held for Nashville officer who died in line of duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vigil was held Friday to honor a Metro police officer who died in the line of duty.

A large crowd gathered at 7 p.m. at Peeler Park, just feet away from where Officer Eric Mumaw lost his life trying to save a stranger Thursday morning.

“Amazing Grace” played as more than a hundred neighbors, friends and colleagues cried, sang and reflected on Mumaw’s life.

Everyone who spoke echoed similar words of how caring Mumaw was and how he always had a smile on his face.

Chief Steve Anderson was among those who thanked the crowd for showing their support.

“What a testament tonight that 100, 150, 200 people came out here on this river bank– cold, windy– to pay tribute to Eric Mumaw,” stated Chief Anderson.

“Eric dedicated his life to the Madison community. He worked almost all of his career here at Madison, he loved Madison, Madison loved him so these people are grieving but it’s a testament to the work that he’d done for 18 years. People took a Friday night, braved the cold, braved the wind just to say goodbye to him.“

The group also held a moment of silence for Mumaw’s 18 years of service and his 44 years of life.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday at Cornerstone Church, located at 726 W. Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. The memorial service will begin at Noon.