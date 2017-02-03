Things to do in East Tennessee: February 3-5

Related Coverage Tennessee Theatre to wow audiences in February

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The weekend is filled with many creative and fitness opportunities. Whether you are looking for ideas for the home to art lessons to races, there are many things to do in East Tennessee.

All Weekend

Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show

The event will be at the Knoxville Convention Center. Visitors will be able to meet retailers and manufacturers in the areas of interior design, home improvement, gardening and more.

There will be garden displays and more. For information, visit the event’s website.

Friday

“A Woman Called Truth”

Fountain City United Methodist Church will be hosting the event. The WordPlayers will be performing the one-act play that tells the story of Sojourner Truth and her journey to freedom. The free event starts at 7 p.m.

The Black Jacket Symphony

The rock group will be performing Queens’ greatest hits at the Tennessee Theatre. The event is at 8 p.m. For ticket information, visit the Tennessee Theatre’s box office.

CPR Training

West Town Mall is hosting free community CPR training this Friday in honor of the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day and the Go Red for Women campaign. Two sessions will be hosted from 8 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday

Star Wars Night

The Knoxville Ice Bears will be going head to head with the Columbus Cottonmouths. Fans can wear their Star Wars attire to help the Ice Bears win! The game will be at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum at 7:35 p.m.

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra with Mary Wilson

Mary Wilson of the Supremes will be performing with the orchestra at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum at 8 p.m. For ticket information, visit KnoxvilleTickets.com.

Strawberry Plains Half Marathon and 10K

The run will be at Rush Strong Elementary at 9 a.m. The rolling course will go through the Holston River Valley. The course will be open to traffic and headphones are not allowed. For more information, visit the Knoxville Track Club’s website.

Koresh Dance

Clayton Center for the Arts will be hosting the dance show at 7:30 p.m. The Koresh Dance Company will perform selections of past shows throughout the group’s 25 years. Works include performances to Bach, Beethoven and Ravel.

Disney Reads Day

There will be readings of Disney stories, giveaways and fun activities at Barnes and Noble. Attendees can meet their favorite characters, including: Beauty and the Beast, Elsa, Aladdin and Mickey Mouse! Also, Upstate Birds of Prey will be bringing some of its rescue birds to the event.

There will be a discussion, autograph session and reading with the author of “Serafina and the Black Cloak,” Robert Beatty. Beatty will read the first chapter of the upcoming third book in the Serafina Series.

Barnes and Noble will be donating 10 percent of qualifying purchases to Knox County’s Imagination Library. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday

TurboSpin Charity Ride

The cycling studio will be raising money for Young Williams Animal Center. With a $20 donation, fitness lovers can receive a great workout for a good cause. The event is at 1:15 p.m.

Dream Catcher Workshop

The workshop will be at Ijams Nature Center at 1 p.m. Artist Julie Boisseau-Craig will teach attendees how to make dream catchers and also about the history behind them. The event costs $35 and all supplies are included.

In-store Yoga

Lululemon Athletica will be hosting the yoga class at its Knoxville location at 11 a.m. All levels are welcome. Participants are asked to bring a mat and water. The event is at 11 a.m.