Tennessee lawmaker: Nashville committed to helping Sevier County

GATLINBURG (WATE) – State Senator Doug Overbey says Tennessee lawmakers are on top of the situation in Sevier County.

“I really feel like the state government is engaged,” said Overbey. “Folks in Nashville are concerned and want to do everything they can to help Sevier County.”

Sen. Overbey says one of the steps lawmakers are taking is helping victims having insurance problems.

“Our legislative delegation met yesterday with the Commissioner of the Department and Insurance and Commerce and expressed those needs and concerns,” said Overbey. The commissioner is going to send a group into Sevier County next week to work with those folks and take complaints.”

Overbey says another important effort is the creation of a task force made up by Governor Haslam’s cabinet.

“Focusing each week on what are the problems Sevier County faces, what are the issues, what are the solutions to those issues?”

He says lawmakers are also working on bringing back a previous bill providing property tax relief, but not all of this can happen overnight.

“Eventually if we need to put together some pot of money from the state to help in certain areas, that’s going to take time as we work through the state budget issues,” said Overbey.