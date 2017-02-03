St. Patrick’s Parade returns to Knoxville as part of new Shamrock Fest

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A collaboration of festivities is bringing St. Patrick’s Day to life in Knoxville. Shamrock Fest organizers aim for this two-day event to provide a family fun atmosphere and activities for all ages in the Knoxville community.

The revival of the Knox St. Patrick’s Parade kicks off the weekend, making this the parade’s first appearance in 30 years. The parade will begin at 7 p.m., and is set to travel along Gay Street through downtown.

Groups interested in participating in the parade can sign up online by visiting www.knoxstpatricksparade.com. All proceeds will benefit Catholic Charities of East Tennessee and the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation. Following the parade, the night continues with a concert performed by Way Sneaky Eddie in Market Square at 8 p.m.

The weekend events are scheduled to continue Saturday, March 18, beginning at 10 a.m. in Market Square. East Tennessee Kidney Foundation will host its annual Lucky Kidney Run and Irish Festival. The run, sponsored by Fresenius Kidney Care, features a 6K run and a 2K fun walk through downtown and is now open for registration online.

The Irish Festival in Market Square runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and includes festive music, food, and a variety of games and entertainment with ticket admission. Shamrock Fest organizers hope to establish this enjoyable festival as a community tradition for years to come.

For more information on all of the Shamrock Fest activities visit www.knoxshamrockfest.com.