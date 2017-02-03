Rick Barnes gets second commit in 2017 recruiting class

marshall hughes By Published:
derrick-walker

BEL AIRE, KS (WATE) – Tennessee landed its second commit in the 2017 recruiting class on Friday.

Derrick Walker, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Kansas, announced his pledge to the Volunteers in a post on Twitter.

The three-star prospect, who made an official visit to Rocky Top in January, was also considering Georgia and St. John’s.

Walker joins fellow three-star power forward Zach Kent to make up Tennessee’s current 2017 recruiting class. The 6-foot-9 Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy standout committed to Tennessee in October.

At 6-foot-10, Vols sophomore Kyle Alexander is the only player in Rick Barnes current lineup taller than Walker and Kent.

