Rick Barnes gets second commit in 2017 recruiting class

BEL AIRE, KS (WATE) – Tennessee landed its second commit in the 2017 recruiting class on Friday.

Derrick Walker, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Kansas, announced his pledge to the Volunteers in a post on Twitter.

Proud and blessed to announce that I will be attending the university of Tennessee #SEC #volsnation pic.twitter.com/mhYN7m8gnK — Derrick Walker (@derric__k) February 3, 2017

The three-star prospect, who made an official visit to Rocky Top in January, was also considering Georgia and St. John’s.

Walker joins fellow three-star power forward Zach Kent to make up Tennessee’s current 2017 recruiting class. The 6-foot-9 Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy standout committed to Tennessee in October.

At 6-foot-10, Vols sophomore Kyle Alexander is the only player in Rick Barnes current lineup taller than Walker and Kent.