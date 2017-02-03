Private investigator hired to find missing Scott County woman

HUNTSVILLE (WATE) – A fresh set of eyes is taking on an East Tennessee missing person case.

Christina Bussell was reported missing in September 2011, last seen walking along Highway 27 in Scott County.

“If you were in a bad mood, she’d try to cheer you up,” said Bussell’s sister Alisha Gregory during an interview with WATE 6 On Your Side in June 2012.

At 26 years old, Bussell vanished, leaving her family with so many questions.

“Please, Christina, if you’re out there and you can see us please come home,” said her mom in October 2011.

Each year, candlelight vigils have taken place in Winfield, Tennessee.

“It’s not fair that someone knows information and they will not come forward,” said sister Alicia Cooper in September 2016.

The family now hopes those questions get answered with the help of private investigator Joe Brodioi.

“There’s got to be a lot of people out there that know exactly what happened. Maybe they won’t talk to law enforcement,” he said.

Investigator Brodioi has been on the case, pro bono, for three weeks and says he was contacted by an organization which helps find missing people.

“I think she probably fell into some foul play there and she’s probably somewhere in that area. It’s sad to say that,” he said.

While Brodioi couldn’t go into much detail, he wants people in Tennessee, even in Kentucky to know that now is the time to reach out to him.

“Everything means something. So there’s no such thing as a bad lead. Somebody that thinks ‘well this is not important and it probably doesn’t mean anything.’ It may mean everything,” added investigator Brodioi.

Bussell who would now be in her 30s, should be home watching her two children grow, according to her family. While they wait, they’ll never lose hope.

“Whether she be dead or alive, we just have to know. We can’t search all our lives like this, it’s like torture,” said Gregory in June 2012.

Brodioi is working with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. If you happen to know where Bussell is or have any information that might be helpful, you can call the sheriff’s department at (423) 663-3111 or call and text Brodioi at (931) 636-1619.