KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Families can meet representatives from East Tennessee preschools on Saturday.

The West Knox Preschool and Activities Fair will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic School. The event is free and put on by the Northshore chapter of MOMS Club International.

It is an opportunity for families to get information from 40 programs about educational and extracurricular programs. There will be craft tables for children during the event.