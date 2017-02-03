Portion of South Knoxville street to close for South Waterfront sewer, storm drain work

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A section of West Blount Avenue just west of Chapman Highway will close for 90 days beginning Monday to install sewer connections and storm drains as part of the construction of two South Waterfront residential developments.

The closure will run between Chapman Highway and the railroad overpass near St. Paul Street. Motorists will be rerouted and can access Blount Avenue from Martin Mill or Maryville pikes.

There will also be some sidewalk closures in the area and signs will be in place to notify pedestrians.

The work is being done by Charles Blalock & Sons as part of the construction of the $60 million Riverwalk at the Bridges apartments at the former Baptist Hospital site and the $35 million Riverfront Station student apartment complex just west of Henley Bridge.

KUB is also expected to be doing electrical work during the closure.

Riverwalk at the Bridges is expected to open in late 2017 and Riverfront Station is set to open in fall 2018.