Police: Woman charged after Nashville officer’s death

NASHVILLE (WKRN) – An arrest warrant was issued for a woman after a Nashville police officer died during a rescue mission.

Investigators say Juli Glisson, 40, will be arrested after she is released from TriStar Medical Center. She faces charges for aggravated vehicular homicide.

Officer Eric Mumaw, Officer Trent Craig and Officer Nick Diamond tried to save Glisson when she threatened to drive her car into the Cumberland River. Investigators say Glisson switched her car from park into gear when the officers were trying to get her out of the vehicle.

Mumaw fell into the water and his body was later found on the banks of the river. According to investigators, Glisson exited her vehicle and swam to a riverbank.

Glisson’s family told dispatchers that she had a history of trying to commit suicide.

The report says Glisson was legally drunk while behind the wheel. She is currently on probation for a April 2016 DUI conviction, according to police.

