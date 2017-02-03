Nashville Predators shutout Edmonton Oilers 2-0

Edmonton Oilers left wing Drake Caggiula (36) collides with Nashville Predators defenseman Anthony Bitetto (2) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pekka Rinne made 31 saves and the Nashville Predators shutout the Edmonton Oilers 2-0 Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Rinne’s 42nd career shutout was also his 8th straight win over Edmonton.

The game was scoreless until the second period when Viktor Arvidsson’s slap shot found the back of the net for his 13th goal of the season and a 1-0 lead. At the end of the period Arvidsson found Ryan Johansen who buried his one-timer into a wide open net for a 2-0 lead. It was Johansen’s 9th goal of the season.

The Predators are now 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and are still third in the Central Division.

