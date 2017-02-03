Man with goat at Tennessee court now investigated for animal cruelty

Related Coverage Man brings goat named ‘Deer’ to Tennessee court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man who brought his pet goat with him to Davidson County Court earlier in the week is now under investigation for possible animal cruelty.

Erick Brown turned heads outside the Birch Building Wednesday when he attempted to bring his goat into court with him.

Brown was appearing before a judge over an environmental ticket issued by Metro Animal Care and Control.

He said the goat, named Deer, acts as a therapeutic assistance animal.

It’s illegal to possess a goat in certain parts of Nashville without a livestock permit. Deer was not allowed inside the courthouse.

Since WKRN spoke with Brown Wednesday, a video has been sent to News 2 which appears to show the man kicking the goat.

The video was taken from the window of a Music Row apartment building overlooking a parking lot where Brown and his goat were parked.

Hannah Hayes filmed the encounter with her cell phone.

“The man kind of looked around, saw the goat right beside him, and very clearly kicked it in the face,” said Hayes. “That looks like animal abuse to me.”

Neighbors in the Music Row area say the goat has been regularly tethered to Brown’s car for many hours at a time, sometimes with no access to water.

Brown told News 2 by phone Friday that he would never abuse the goat.

“I don’t kick him. I don’t ever abuse the goat,” Brown said. “Sometimes he plays rough. I’m not being mean to him.”

Brown said he has been homeless since he was a teenager. These days, he and the goat sometimes sleep in the car.

Metro Animal Control is now investigating the video, to determine if any charges could be filed.

“We are taking everything that has been passed along to us, and taking it very seriously,” said Rebecca Morris, a spokesperson for Metro Animal Control.