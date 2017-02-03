Knoxville elementary school works to ease parent concerns over odor

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville elementary school is responding after claims of carbon monoxide monitors going off during class.

Some parents reached out to WATE 6 On Your Side after a strong odor filled parts of Ritta Elementary School last Wednesday. The principal says they brought in crews from the Knox County Health Department and Rural/Metro to check out the issue. A school maintenance crew was also there and cleaners were used to get rid of the smell.

The principal says they didn’t find anything to cause alarm in the air.

“We’ve had lots of parent misinformation and we really are just trying to make people feel at ease. Lots of questions, but we really did not find anything abnormal in the air in the whole school,” said Principal Shawnda Earnst.

She says a teacher’s burnt bacon and dry pipes may have contributed to the smell.