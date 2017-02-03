KaTom to add 100 new jobs during Sevier County expansion

KODAK (WATE) – More jobs are coming to Sevier County, Gov. Bill Haslam announced Friday.

KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc. will be expanding in Kodak and creating 100 new jobs during the next five years. The investment is worth $3 million. The company created a 20-acre campus and 100,000-square-foot headquarters in the city in 2012.

“Over the past thirty years, KaTom Restaurant Supply has grown into one of the nation’s largest restaurant equipment suppliers,” Haslam said. “Such a growth story shows why Tennessee is the place to start and grow a business. The continued success of our entrepreneurs is vital to creating jobs in Tennessee and I’d like to thank KaTom Restaurant Supply for bringing us another step closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

Happening now in Kodak: Community announcement that KaTom is investing $2.95 million in Sevier County and creating 100 new jobs. @6News pic.twitter.com/2ksn7tRIsM — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) February 3, 2017

The company works with more than 700 vendors to offer food service equipment and supplies. It was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country from 2008-2015 and as on Inc. magazine’s 500/5000 list. The magazine also said the company was one of the fastest-growing, women led companies in the U.S.

“In 30 years, we’ve gone from selling to our friends out of our garage to supplying food service operations all over the world,” KaTom Founder, President, and CEO Patricia Bible said. “In those early days, we never imagined 100 people being part of this, to say nothing of doubling that number with a single project. We will be equipped to offer even more items for same-day pickup to our neighbors in East Tennessee and next-day delivery to much of the country, while continuing to provide the personalized customer service that has been the hallmark of KaTom since the start.”

The company will add 10,000 square-feet as a part of the expansion. Hires will be in three areas: headquarters, warehouse and distribution.

“We strive to make Tennessee a welcoming place for businesses to thrive and grow. About three of every four job commitments TNECD received last year came from our existing businesses,” TNECD Chief Operating Officer Ted Townsend said. “It’s terrific news when a Tennessee company like KaTom Restaurant Supply benefits from our state’s strong workforce, central location and business-friendly environment. We’d like to thank KaTom Restaurant Supply for its continued commitment to Tennessee and Sevier County.”