Josh Turner to perform at King University in March

BRISTOL (WATE) – County music star Josh Turner will be performing at King University in March.

The singer will perform March 31 at Viking Hall. The concert kicks off the university’s alumni weekend, which is March 31-April 2.

“King University is proud to include this event in our celebration of King’s 150th-anniversary,” said Denise Asbury, director of Development at King. “Josh Turner is a tremendous country artist, and we look forward to a wonderful evening of entertainment. Bristol and King share a rich history and legacy together, and it is fitting that we include and welcome the community to share in celebration our first 150 years.”

The concert is at 7 p.m. and door open at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale February 25. Tickets are $20 for the general public, free for King University students, and $10 for King University alumni, faculty and staff.

Tickets can be purchased at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, by calling 423-989-4850, or the Bristol Country Music Museum.