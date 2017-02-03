Holocaust survivor, step-sister to Anne Frank to come to Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
eva schloss

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero proclaimed February 21 as Holocaust Education Day.

The day is meant to observe and recognize the significance of the Holocaust and to be united against bias, prejudice and hatred.

The date was chosen in honor of Eva Schloss. She is Anne Frank’s stepsister and one of the remaining Holocaust survivors. Schloss was at Auschwitz-Birkenau for nine months. Her step-sister, father and brother did not survive the Holocaust.

Schloss will be coming to Knoxville to share her story at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium box office or at EvaSchlossTN.com.

Also, Knoxville Museum of Art will host an exhibit featuring paintings of Schloss’ brother and father. The paintings were created before they were in hiding before being taken to Auschwitz.They were recovered under floor boards.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s