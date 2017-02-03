Former Knoxville police officer, 6 co-defendants enter pleas in drug case

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Plea agreements are in place for a former Knoxville police officer and all but one of his co-defendants accused in a prescription drug conspiracy case.

The Knoxville Police Department announced in April 2016 that Joshua Hurst had resigned after news of the arrest surfaced. The district attorney’s office said in court on Friday that Hurst, Milbern Breeden Jr., Mark Gilbertson, Erin Keenan, Pamela Moretta, Trevor Loy and Jacob Hurst have all signed plea deals.

The exact terms of the pleas have not been released. They are slated to be entered with the court in March.

Investigators said last year the drug operation focused on selling oxycodone and oxymorphone and stretched across Knox County and into Middle Tennessee.

Paul Gilbertson did not enter a plea. His case has been set for trial on July 10.

