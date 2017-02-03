Anderson County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen

CLINTON (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

The sheriff’s office said Brandan Justin Holeton, 14, ran away from his home in the Powell community Tuesday evening, January 31, and has not returned. He is believed to be in the Powell, Claxton, or Clinton area.

Officers said Holeton was wearing a blue sweatshirt and black running pants when he left home. He is 5’9, 145 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Holeton is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Communications Center at (865) 457-2414.