American Heart Month kicks off in Knoxville with National Wear Red Day

Katherine Nixon, WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – American Heart Association springs into February with the Go Red for Women movement, beginning with National Wear Red Day.

National Wear Red Day is celebrated on February 3. American Heart Association encourages other to spend the day raising awareness of heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases that take the lives of more than 800,000 Americans each year.

All Knoxville and surrounding residents are encouraged to join WATE 6 On Your Side news anchors and Knoxville companies in wearing red to generate awareness to these diseases in women.

In addition, American Heart Association will host a Little Hats, Big Hearts Campaign for the duration of February. This program raises awareness of heart disease and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in America. All babies born this month at participating hospitals will receive a red baby hat.

Participation in this movement not only raises awareness to the two leading causes of death in the world, but could help save a life right here in Knoxville.

