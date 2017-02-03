2 Lifestar helicopters called to Loudon County crash scene

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: Loudon County Sheriff's Office)
(source: Loudon County Sheriff's Office)

GREENBACK (WATE) – Several emergency responders are responding to a serious crash Friday night in Greenback.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 411 near Highway 95. Tennessee Highway Patrol said it was a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media that two Lifestar helicopters were landing on the scene.

Deputies expect the road to be closed until at least 7:30 or 7:45 p.m. No other details have been released on the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s