2 Lifestar helicopters called to Loudon County crash scene

GREENBACK (WATE) – Several emergency responders are responding to a serious crash Friday night in Greenback.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 411 near Highway 95. Tennessee Highway Patrol said it was a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media that two Lifestar helicopters were landing on the scene.

Expect Highway 411 to be shut down at least another 30 to 45 mins. 2nd helicopter is on way to the scene — Loudon Co. Sheriff (@LCSOTN) February 4, 2017

Deputies expect the road to be closed until at least 7:30 or 7:45 p.m. No other details have been released on the crash.

