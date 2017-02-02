Vandals break tables, door at Powell Station Park

POWELL (WATE) – A park in Knox County was vandalized during the week.

Knox County Parks and Recreation says vandals flipped over three picnic tables and shoved one into a utility shed at Powell Station Park. The shed’s door was destroyed.

Maintenance crews are working to fix the tables. The county department says this is not the first time vandals have broken park tables.

If anyone has information, contact the department at 865-215-6600 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-214-2444.

