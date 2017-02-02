Tennessee Titans ownership still an issue with NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Amy Adams Strunk has been the Titans controlling owner for almost two years but that still is not good enough for the National Football League.

Wednesday at his annual Super Bowl press conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the Titans ownership structure still does not comply with league policy–despite the Titans claims that they are confident that they do.

Goodell said, “The fundamental aspect of our policy is to make sure that we have an individual who has the ultimate authority over that franchise and can make those decisions, including league level decisions as well as locally, and it’s clear. It’s clear to the ownership group and it’s clear to the members. So, that’s the issue the committee has been addressing. They’ve been in violation in the past, I’m hopefully we’re getting to the point where that’s going to be resolved once and for all.”

The league wants one member with a clear majority stake. In 2015, shortly after Adams Strunk took over, the team was hit with a six-figure fine for not being in compliance.

Goodell says that’s been it, though.

“They have not been fined a second time. They’ve been fined once,” he noted.

The team was broken up into five pieces after the passing of original owner Bud Adams in 2013. Strunk owns 33 percent of the franchise, so does her sister Susan Smith.

The other 33 percent is split up equally among Kenneth Adams, Barclay Adams and their mother Susan Lewis.