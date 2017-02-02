Tennessee Theatre to wow audiences in February

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Theatre will be attracting crowds of all kinds this month.

The Black Jacket Symphony will be in town Feb. 3 to perform Queen’s “A Night at the Opera.” The music group will also be playing hits for the rock group.

On Feb. 10 and 12, The Knoxville Opera will be performing Puccini’s “La Boheme.” Students are able to get discounted tickets and have the opportunity to take photos with the cast.

The theatre will be presenting its Mighty Musical Monday performance on Feb. 13. Organists will be playing iconic love songs at the free event.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be presenting Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with pianist Lise de la Salle from Feb. 16-17.

The Broadway hit “Chicago” will be coming to town Feb. 18-19. The musical tells the story of Rocky, a dancer who tries to get out of a murder conviction.

On Feb. 21, the theatre will be hosting “Wild Kratts Live.” Chris and Martin Kratt will entertain families with a fun and educational performance.

Country music duo Dan + Shay will be performing on Feb. 24. The pair was nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the Country Music Awards.

For more information or tickets, visit the Tennessee Theatre’s website.