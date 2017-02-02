Suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants arrested in Alcoa

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for committing several felonies.

Patrick Lee Riley was arrested at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Walmart in Alcoa. He was wanted for robbery, aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest

The sheriff’s office said Riley was armed with a pistol when he was taken into custody, but no one was injured. Deputies said they had been searching for Riley since January 24.

Investigators said Riley is a suspect in a robbery on Cusick Road. The robber stormed inside, robbed people and then drove off in a vehicle that may have been driven by Daisha Tarbett.

Daisha Pearl Tarbett, 23, is wanted for reckless endangerment and violation of probation. More charges are pending. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair. She may have a four-month-old infant with her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tarbett is asked to contact the Blount Count Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (865) 273-5001.