Suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants arrested in Alcoa

Blount County Sheriff's office search for additional suspect

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for committing several felonies.

Patrick Lee Riley was arrested at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Walmart in Alcoa. He was wanted for robbery, aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest

The sheriff’s office said Riley was armed with a pistol when he was taken into custody, but no one was injured. Deputies said they had been searching for Riley since January 24.

(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Investigators said Riley is a suspect in a robbery on Cusick Road. The robber stormed inside, robbed people and then drove off in a vehicle that may have been driven by Daisha Tarbett.

Daisha Pearl Tarbett, 23, is wanted for reckless endangerment and violation of probation. More charges are pending. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair. She may have a four-month-old infant with her.

Daisha Pearl Tarbett, and Patrick Lee Riley (source: Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tarbett is asked to contact the Blount Count Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (865) 273-5001.

