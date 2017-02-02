School voucher legislation reintroduced in Tennessee House

Related Coverage School voucher bill headed for floor vote in Tennessee House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – School voucher proponents are hopeful that this is the year they can finally pass legislation to direct state money to pay for private school tuition in Tennessee.

Republican Rep. Bill Dunn of Knoxville on Wednesday reintroduced a bill similar to one that stalled in the House last year when he couldn’t gain support from enough wary rural lawmakers for the measure to pass.

Opponents of last year’s bill argued that that the $7,000 voucher per eligible child would siphon funding from cash-strapped public schools.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam said he would have signed the limited voucher proposal into law but didn’t actively lobby for its approval.

The Senate has overwhelmingly approved several voucher bills in recent years only to see them fail in the House.

