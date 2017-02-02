Oak Ridge man, dog injured after shots fired at home

OAK RIDGE (WATE) — Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating after a man and his dog were injured at a house on Louisiana Avenue.

Dylan Squires, 27, said he heard a knock at his front door, opened the door and saw a man dressed in black clothing with a ski mask approach his porch. Squires told police he closed the door, ran for a weapon and heard gunshots.

Squires said he returned gunfire. Oak Ridge Police Department said he struck in the leg by debris and his dog was hit by a projectile.

The injury to Squires’ leg was minor, according to police. he is expected to make a full recovery.

36.011536 -84.296896