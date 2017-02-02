Nashville officer’s body recovered in the Cumberland River

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The body of a missing Nashville officer was recovered Thursday morning.

Eric Mumaw, 44, was an 18-year veteran. His body was found around 8:15 a.m. 100 yards from a boat ramp.

According to WATE 6 On Your Side’s sister station WKRN, the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Police responded to a call of a woman who was threatening to drive into the Cumberland River around 4 a.m.

Mumaw and another officer negotiated with the 40-year-old woman for 10 minutes before the vehicle went into the water.

The officers slipped on the edge of a boat ramp and went into the water, according to WKRN. Mumaw’s colleague tried to help him, however, he was carried away by the water.

The surviving officer was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was released. Investigators say the woman is in police custody.

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson told WKRN, “Eric was one of those guys that I was always glad to see come in. We always traded insults with each other in a friendly way. That’s how he was with everybody.”

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry stated:

Our worst fears were realized today when Officer Mumaw was recovered deceased from the Cumberland River after having given his life to save a woman in distress. Officer Mumaw dedicated his life to the safety and protection of us all, and today he gave his life to that calling. My thoughts and prayers are with Officer Mumaw’s family and friends and all of our Metro Nashville Police Officers today. I want to thank the men and women of our Metro Nashville Police Department and Nashville Fire Department, as well as the city of Hendersonville, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and Army Corps of Engineers who all came together this morning to assist in the search for Officer Mumaw.”

Officers that were at the scene will be meeting with counselors and chaplains.