Nared’s 26 points leads Lady Vols past LSU

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It was that kind of night for the Lady Vols.

Tennessee extended its winning streak to four games with a 77-58 win over LSU on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

After scoring a career high 27 points against South Carolina Jan. 30, Jaime Nared continued her hot streak with a game high 26 to go with 10 rebounds. The reigning Co-SEC player of the week began the game with 11 of Tennessee’s 17 points in the first quarter. It was Nared’s seventh double-double this season.

The Lady Vols (15-7, 6-3), who led for all but 3:08 in the game, pulled away thanks to four players scoring in double figures. Diamond DeShields scored 15 points with 11 rebounds while Mercedes Russell added 18 points.

Tennessee also controlled the game under the basket. The Lady Vols outscored the Tigers 44-24 in the paint and won the rebound battle 42-28.

Shaquilla Nunn, who needed three rebounds to give her 1,000 for her career, finished with nine. She also had 13 points.

Despite the win, the Lady Vols struggled with turnovers, giving the ball to LSU 11 times compared to the Tigers three giveaways. The Tigers scored 12 points off of turnovers but could not keep up with Tennessee. LSU did not make a three-point shot, missing on four attempts.

Tennessee will visit Georgia Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN 2.