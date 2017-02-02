Morristown man sentenced to federal prison for drug charges

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – A Morristown man was sentenced after being convicted for conspiracy to distribute drugs in East Tennessee.

Jason Wayne Helton, also known as “Crack Baby,” was sentenced to serve 262 months in federal prison. The U.S. Department of Justice says Helton was involved in a plan to distribute methamphetamine in the area.

Helton sold the drug to someone working with law enforcement on three occasions between December 2015-March 2016, according to the plea agreement.

Investigators searched a home in Stone Mountain, Georgia where the suspect was planning to pick up the drug in February 2016. In March 2016, law enforcement found more quantities of the drug at Helton’s home in Morristown.