Man convicted at retrial for murdering Knoxville couple, setting house on fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man has been convicted a second time of murdering two people, stealing their property and then setting their North Knoxville home on fire.

Benjamin Foust, 36, was originally convicted in 2013. His conviction was overturned by an appeals court when it was determined certain statements had been inappropriately allowed in court.

Foust was convicted again Thursday of two counts of first degree murder, 10 counts of first degree felony murder, four counts of especially aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated arson and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said on August 16, 2011, Foust, Teddie Allen Jones and Ashley Renee Tanner targeted the victims and broke into their home. Jones knew the male victim had recently undergone surgery and was prescribed prescription painkillers. Once inside, investigators said Foust and Jones bludgeoned the victims to death with a hammer. They then stole pills, a safe and a shotgun before setting the home on fire.

Foust was sentenced to two life sentences for the murder charges. A hearing has been set for March 10 to determine the sentences for the remaining charges and if the life sentences will be served consecutively.

Jones and Tanner pleaded guilty in 2013. Jones received two consecutive life sentences plus 75 years. Tanner pleaded guilty to facilitation of felony murder and received 25 years in prison.