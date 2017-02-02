Knoxville man cited for shooting, killing neighbor’s therapy cat

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
KPD

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was issued two misdemeanor citations after police say he shot and killed his neighbor’s therapy cat.

The Knoxville Police Department says the man admitted to shooting the cat because it entered his Brice Street home through a window and attacked his cat. The man said he then chased the cat outside and shot it.

The man was cited for animal cruelty and discharging a firearm within city limits. Because both were misdemeanors, no arrests were made.

Police did not release the names of anyone involved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s