Knoxville man cited for shooting, killing neighbor’s therapy cat

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was issued two misdemeanor citations after police say he shot and killed his neighbor’s therapy cat.

The Knoxville Police Department says the man admitted to shooting the cat because it entered his Brice Street home through a window and attacked his cat. The man said he then chased the cat outside and shot it.

The man was cited for animal cruelty and discharging a firearm within city limits. Because both were misdemeanors, no arrests were made.

Police did not release the names of anyone involved.