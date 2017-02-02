Fire tears through Hawkins County apartment complex

BULLS GAP (WATE) – Six units were destroyed Thursday when fire ripped through a Hawkins County apartment complex.

Hawkins County EMA Director Gary Murrell told WJHL-TV the fire started just before 11 a.m. in a kitchen in Franklin Apartments on Highway 11W in Bulls Gap. Fifty-two firefighters from 12 departments and three counties fought the fire. Only four residents and their pets were home at the time.

Residents told WJHL they believe grease started the fire. Murrell said a man was cooking when the fire started and it quickly spread to other units. No injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The building was older and up to code, but did not have any fire breaks which could have stopped the fire from spreading as quickly. If the building had been newer, it would have had them.