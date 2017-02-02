Fire expert team to review deadly Chimney Tops 2 fire in Smokies

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A team of fire experts is coming together in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to conduct a review of the Chimney Tops 2 fire that resulted in 14 deaths and nearly a billion dollars in damage.

The team will identify what happened in the time leading up to the fire and during the fire within the boundaries of the park, as well as make recommendations on planning, operational or managerial issues that can be addressed locally, regionally and/or nationally to reduce the chances of a similar incident in the future.

“The team will conduct a thorough review of the actions and response to this fire, which will include compliance with policy and application of professional wildland firefighting practices. Ultimately the purpose of the review is to identify lessons learned from this incident for use by any wildland firefighting agency,” said Division Chief Bill Kaage of the National Park Service (NPS) Division of Fire and Aviation in Boise, Idaho.

The team is made up of interagency representatives: a team leader, a fire behavior specialist, two fire operations/risk management specialists, an NPS fire management officer from outside of the region, a municipal fire department representative from within the region, and an NPS management liaison.

The review team is expected to take up to two weeks to complete the job. After that, they have 45 days to complete the report and submit it to Kaage to review before it is made public.