Expired meats, dirty dishes, moldy ice at West Knoxville sandwich shop

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville lunch spot received the lowest health inspection grade this week.

In her report, the inspector noted three violations at this restaurant that will require a follow-up. They include some risk factors that could potentially lead to foodborne illness if not corrected.

Tom & Chee, 9159 Kingston Pike – Grade: 83

In West Knoxville, Tom & Chee scored an 83, which is a passing grade. Below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the Health Department, but there were several risk factors that will require a follow-up in a few weeks.

When the inspector checked the dates marks on some meats, the “best serve” dates had expired, but the food was about to be served. If food is held over for 24 hours in the refrigerator, it must have a date mark on it and the food must be used within 7 days of that date to fight listeria.

Also, when the inspector checked a slicer, it was dirty. The inspector writes, she found dirty dishes stacked with clean ones.

When she checked food containers, some food debris had not been removed before going into the dishwasher. When the ice dispenser was checked, it had mold in it.

More online: Read this week’s inspection reports [PDF]

No reinspections will be needed at the top scoring restaurants.

Top Scores of the Week:

Snappy Tomato, 10612 Hardin Valley Road – Grade: 100

Mind Yer Ps & Qs, 12744 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Salsarita’s, 100 Jack Dance Drive – Grade: 100

The Casual Pint, 234 Brookview Center – Grade: 100

Menchies, 234 Brookview Center Way – Grade: 100

Pizza Hut, 9268 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Dominos Pizza, 6661 Maynardville Highway – Grade: 100

Little Caesars, 7116 Maynardville Highway – Grade: 100

Parkside Tavern, 338 N. Peters Road – Grade: 99

Marco’s Pizza, 7121 Maynardville Highway – Grade: 99

Burger King, 8412 Kingston Pike – Grade: 99

Texas Roadhouse, 11011 Turkey Drive – Grade: 98

Restaurants are inspected every 6 months unless an issue comes up. If a legitimate complaint is filed with a local health department, inspectors will check it out