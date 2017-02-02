Toddler dies in East Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An 18-month-old boy is dead after a house fire Thursday afternoon in East Knoxville.

The fire was reported at 3937 Alma Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Investigators say three children and two adults were inside when the fire started. Some crews worked to attack the fire wile others tried to found alternate routes into the room where the infant was believed to be.

Fire crews could not enter the rear of the home because the door was blocked by debris and a refrigerator.

Fire officials said the adults tried several times to rescue the 18-month-old but had no luck.

Both adults and two boys, ages 3 and 5, were able to escape, but the 18-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Both adults were taken to UT Medical Center and the surviving children were taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. They all had smoke inhalation and non-life threatening burns to their hands.

The Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes division and the Knoxville Fire Department’s Arson Division are working together to investigate the fire. None of the names of the victims have been released.

