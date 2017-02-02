Toddler dies in East Knoxville house fire

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
alma fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An 18-month-old boy is dead after a house fire Thursday afternoon in East Knoxville.

The fire was reported at 3937 Alma Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Investigators say three children and two adults were inside when the fire started. Some crews worked to attack the fire wile others tried to found alternate routes into the room where the infant was believed to be.

Fire crews could not enter the rear of the home because the door was blocked by debris and a refrigerator.

Fire officials said the adults tried several times to rescue the 18-month-old but had no luck.

Both adults and two boys, ages 3 and 5, were able to escape, but the 18-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Both adults were taken to UT Medical Center and the surviving children were taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. They all had smoke inhalation and non-life threatening burns to their hands.

The Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes division and the Knoxville Fire Department’s Arson Division are working together to investigate the fire. None of the names of the victims have been released.

Related: Create a fire safety plan for your family

PHOTOS: Alma Avenue fire

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s