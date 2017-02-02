Charges pending against Blount County man who threatened to kill officers

ROCKFORD (WATE) – Charges are pending against a Blount County man who threatened to kill police officers and anyone else who confronted him Wednesday night.

Dalton Tyler Vanderburg, 21, of Rockford, is facing three counts of aggravated domestic assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 9 p.m. about a disturbance with a gun on Rockford Walker Court. Deputies spoke to witnesses who said Vanderburg and one of the other residents were in an argument when Vanderburg went to a nearby relative’s house, came back with a shotgun and threatened them with it.

The witnesses said Vanderburg was intoxicated and shot two rounds from the shotgun in the yard and then ran off. Witnesses also said Vanderburg threatened to kill police officers or anyone else who confronted him.

Deputies, SWAT team members and Alcoa Police Department officers began searching for Vanderburg. He was taken into custody a short time later on Continental Drive, about a quarter mile away. During the arrest, deputies gave Vanderburg a dose of Naolxone before he was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Vanderburg dropped the shotgun after running off. No one was injured in the incident.