Black History Month: Archiving Knoxville’s African-American History at The Beck

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Across the nation, communities are celebrating Black History Month and recognizing the achievements and contributions of African-Americans.

In Knoxville there’s no shortage of history makers…doers and achievers.

“There are old African American newspapers. You can come in here and begin to go through and really get a taste of what life was like.”

Rev. Renee Kesler is President of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center in Knoxville. It’s where you can find history at your fingertips. The Beck gives East Tennesseans a glimpse of Knoxville’s history with old books, black and white photos and even oral histories of what life was like for African-Americans in decades past. Some of the oral archives include accounts from the race riot of 1919 which was a tense and violent moment in Knoxville’s history.

“History itself is hard sometimes, especially some of the history of African-Americans and those folks who were disenfranchised. So it’s difficult sometimes to revisit those moments. So, what we like to do here at Beck is to help us digest those moments in history in a way that we learn and grow from them,” said Kesler.

Started in 1975, The Beck bears the name of the late James and Ethel Beck, a prominent and influential Knoxville couple from the 20 through 60s.

Photos show them engaging with history giants like W.E.B. DuBois and Martin Luther King, Jr. Rev. says it tells the story of African-Americans in Knoxville who changed the landscape of the city. People you sometimes can’t find with an internet search.

“You may never even know that this [the story of local African-Americans] existed here in your own community but they did and indeed their stories are important. And you get an opportunity to not only know and hear their stories and pictures but you also get to experience that and learn and grow from that,” said Kesler.

If you live in Knoxville, you may have heard of the name Cal Johnson. He was a former slave turned businessman who built the first race track in Knoxville, now known as Speedway Circle.

Kesler said, “What’s really interesting is the very first plane that ever landed in Knoxville and or ever took off in Knoxville did so on his track. And you know whose plane that was? The Wright brothers. Came in 1911.”

And there is no shortage of history makers coming out of Knoxville..

A law room dedicated to Judge William Hastie whom President Franklin Roosevelt appointed the nation’s first African-American federal magistrate.

So many remarkable stories to be told of perseverance and strength of community sitting under one roof.

“I believe by faith that Knoxville can be a model to our greater community, our greater nation about what it means to embrace one another,” said Kesler. “To care for one another and to genuinely seek to know one another better and that’s what we do here.”

And they do it one visitor at a time.

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The address is 1927 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville, TN 37915. For more information: http://www.beckcenter.net/