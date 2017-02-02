Alleged thief disassembles 100-year-old Sevierville barn

(source: Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
(source: Sevier County Sheriff's Office)

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect believed to have stolen and disassembled a barn for the use of its wood.

The barn, located at 3804 Jones Cove Road in Sevierville, was taken apart and stolen sometime between January 22 and 24.

Owner Beth Nelson Pickles says the barn is over 100 years old and is hoping someone knows what happened.

“I am heartbroken for something so beautiful to be taken with no consequences!” she wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tim Farmer at (865) 774-3931.

PHOTOS: Stolen Sevierville barn

