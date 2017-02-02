Alleged thief disassembles 100-year-old Sevierville barn

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect believed to have stolen and disassembled a barn for the use of its wood.
The barn, located at 3804 Jones Cove Road in Sevierville, was taken apart and stolen sometime between January 22 and 24.
Owner Beth Nelson Pickles says the barn is over 100 years old and is hoping someone knows what happened.
“I am heartbroken for something so beautiful to be taken with no consequences!” she wrote on Facebook.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tim Farmer at (865) 774-3931.
PHOTOS: Stolen Sevierville barn
PHOTOS: Stolen Sevierville barn x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Stolen Sevierville barn
-
PHOTOS: Alma Avenue fire
-
Tennessee 2017 recruiting class
-
Tennessee 2017 recruiting class
-
PHOTOS: Knoxville immigration rally
-
PHOTOS: Lost and Found at McGhee Tyson Airport
-
PHOTOS: Lost and Found at McGhee Tyson Airport
-
PHOTOS: Knoxville Betsy DeVos protest
-
PHOTOS: Knoxville Opera presents La Boheme
-
PHOTOS: Tractor overturned on Strawberry Plains Pike